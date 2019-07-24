Cowboys top Forbes’ most valuable teams list, Man United drop to 6th

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked the world's most valuable sports team for a fourth consecutive year, according to an annual list published by Forbes yesterday that was dominated by National Football League (NFL) clubs.

The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish football club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at US$5 billion (S$6.58b), a 4 per cent rise compared to last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Major League Baseball's New York Yankees, who last year enjoyed a 10 per cent jump in attendance along with strong ratings on the team's YES Network, moved up three spots to sit second on the list with a value of US$4.6b.

Real Madrid (US$4.2b), La Liga giants Barcelona (US$4.02b) and the National Basketball Association's New York Knicks (US$4b) rounded out the top five.

The NFL makes up half of the top-50 list, confirming its title as the world's richest sport, with current Super Bowl champions New England Patriots seventh in the glamorous list.

Only five English Premier League clubs make the top 50, with Manchester United, worth US$3.81b, dropping from second in 2018 to sixth this year.