Cristiano Ronaldo admits rape allegations took a toll on him

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he felt "embarrassed" as he tried to shield his family from allegations he raped a woman in the US.

Ronaldo was accused of sexually assaulting Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in June 2009.

The Portugal forward strongly denied the claims and the probe was originally closed 10 years ago. It reopened in August last year, shortly before Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit in September and gave details she initially withheld.

Prosecutors announced two months ago that they would not be pursuing the case because the allegations could not "be proven beyond a reasonable doubt".

Ronaldo said the allegations took a mental toll on him.

"They play with your dignity," Ronaldo told Good Morning Britain in an interview with Piers Morgan that aired yesterday. "It's hard...