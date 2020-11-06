Cristiano Ronaldo back in Portugal squad after Covid-19
Cristiano Ronaldo was yesterday named in the Portugal squad for a friendly against Andorra and the Nations League matches against France and Croatia this month.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 13 while with the Portugal squad, and went on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.
Ronaldo, 35, finally tested negative 19 days later, returning to the pitch with a double for Juventus in a 4-1 win over Spezia in Serie A last Sunday.
The Portugal captain also played in Juve's 4-1 victory over Ferencvaros in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time), when Alvaro Morata bagged a double. - AFP
