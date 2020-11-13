Cristiano Ronaldo closing in on all-time international scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo edged closer to the all-time record for most international goals, as European champions Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0 in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Juventus star came on as substitute to net his 102nd goal for Portugal in the 85th minute.

Former Iran striker Ali Daei holds the record with 109 goals.

Portugal, who continue their preparations for a European Championship title defence next year with a Nations League game against France on Sunday morning, cruised past Andorra.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto gave them an early lead, before a double from Paulinho, either side of a Renato Sanches strike, made it four.

Emili Garcia scored an own goal with 14 minutes left.

Ronaldo was introduced at half-time, but had to wait until there were only five minutes left to boost his record bid, before Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix wrapped up the scoring.