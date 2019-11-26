Football

Cristiano Ronaldo doubtful for Atletico clash in Champions League

Nov 26, 2019 06:00 am

Cristiano Ronaldo remains in doubt for tomorrow morning's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid in Turin, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said yesterday.

The Portuguese international was rested for Saturday's Serie A game against Atalanta which Juventus won 3-1 to stay top of Italy's Serie A.

"Cristiano trained with his teammates yesterday (Sunday)," said Sarri. "It seems that his condition is improving but we still have to evaluate between today and tomorrow." - AFP

