Cristiano Ronaldo irked by invading fans in Champions League match

A pitch invader tries to hug Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 7) of Juventus after he scored their goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was confronted by two pitch invaders, including one seeking a selfie, after his goal helped Juventus defeat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

First, the Portuguese superstar was warmly hugged in the middle of the pitch by a fan wearing a Juve shirt and hat.

Just moments later, a second supporter, dressed all in black, sprinted across Bayer's BayArena pitch to snap a selfie.

An angry Ronaldo pushed the fan away before security staff intervened.