Cristiano Ronaldo in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

Cristiano Ronaldo is displaying no symptoms of Covid-19.PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 13, 2020 10:42 pm

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday (Oct 13).

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss their Nations League game against Sweden on Thursday morning (Singapore time), but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo’s positive diagnosis, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-time World Player of the Year Ronaldo appeared in his side’s 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and last Wednesday’s 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve’s Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday. – REUTERS

