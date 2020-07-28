Cristiano Ronaldo leads Juventus to 9th straight Serie A title

Cristiano Ronaldo powered Juventus to their ninth straight Serie A title yesterday morning (Singapore time) with two matches to spare after a 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time in Turin. He then had a hand in Federico Bernardeschi netting the second after 67 minutes.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a late penalty but Maurizio Sarri's side moved seven points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan to seal a 36th Scudetto.

The title is Sarri's first and extends a record run which Antonio Conte started with three titles from 2012 and Massimiliano Allegri continued with the following five.

Despite his 35 years, Ronaldo shrugged off the quick succession of matches played in hot summer weather after the lockdown, bringing his tally to 31 in the league this season.

The Portuguese has scored 10 goals since football returned in Italy in June, more than any other player in Europe.