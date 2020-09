Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 101 goals, targets Ali Daei’s mark of 109

Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals following a double in Portugal's 2-0 Nations League win away to Sweden that saw him reach 101 goals for his country since his debut in 2004.

Having missed Portugal's Nations League opening win against Croatia last Saturday with a toe injury, Ronaldo wasted no time on his return, scoring a first-half free-kick and adding a second from open play in the 72nd minute to close in on Iranian Daei's record.

"I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now (I'll go) for the record. It's step by step. I am not obsessed because I believe the records come in a natural way," said the 35-year-old.

"When I had this problem in my toe, I always knew that I could recover for this second game. I like to be here, with this group of players, coach, staff and knew that they would play well in the first game as our squad is too good and no one is irreplaceable."

Ronaldo's proficiency did not surprise teammate Bruno Fernandes, who saw him score "six or seven" free-kicks in training.