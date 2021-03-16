Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 770th goal, hails ex-record holder Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Pele after he surpassed the Brazilian great's goal-scoring haul in official matches by netting a hat-trick - his 57th - in Juventus' 3-1 Serie A win over Cagliari yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Since football's world governing body Fifa does not keep an official record of the all-time scoring list, these statistics are often hotly contested.

However, Ronaldo claimed he has reached the top of the list, surpassing Pele's record of 767.

The 36-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Today, as I reach the 770th official goal in my professional career, my first words go straight to Pele...

"I'm filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the world's goalscoring list, overcoming Pele's record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira."

Pele, who helped Brazil win the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970, congratulated Ronaldo on breaking his goal tally in official matches.

"My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today," the 80-year-old wrote on Instagram.