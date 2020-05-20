Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with Juventus in Turin yesterday, after an absence of over two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 35-year-old arrived at the Juventus Training Centre in a Jeep with tinted windows, leaving three hours later with a smile and thumbs up for waiting photographers.

After undergoing medical and physical tests, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined his teammates for the first time in 72 days for individual training, according to media reports.

Coach Maurizio Sarri has been conducting training in small groups since Monday, pending the final health protocol to be agreed with the Italian government.

Juventus players got back to individual training on May 4, the day Ronaldo returned to Italy after spending the lockdown in his native Portugal.