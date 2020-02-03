Cristiano Ronaldo scores for ninth Serie A game in a row as Juve win

Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties as he scored for the ninth Serie A game in a row yesterday to give Juventus a somewhat flattering 3-0 win over Fiorentina which kept them top of Serie A.

The Portuguese forward squeezed his shot under Bartlomiej Dragowski in the 40th minute and sent the Fiorentina goalkeeper the wrong way late in the second half to take his tally for the season to 19 in 19 matches.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt headed in Juve's third in stoppage time to add to the sense of injustice, after Fiorentina held their own for much of the game.

Juventus, who bounced back from last week's 2-1 defeat by Napoli, have 54 points from 22 games, six ahead of Inter Milan who visit Udinese this morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

Sassuolo 4 AS Roma 2, Atalanta 2 Genoa 2, AC Milan 1 Hellas Verona 1, Lazio 5 Spal 1