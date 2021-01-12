Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record with his 15th Serie A goal

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo set another scoring record yesterday morning (Singapore time), as he became the first player to net at least 15 goals in each of the last 15 seasons in Europe's top-five leagues.

The Portuguese star, 35, fired a low shot into the bottom corner to seal a 3-1 win for his side against Sassuolo.

It took his tally to 15 league goals this season, a landmark he has reached every year since the 2006-07 campaign, during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve.

The record applies to the top-five Uefa leagues: Spain's La Liga, England's English Premier League, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1.

Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 and has won back-to-back league titles in Turin, scoring 84 goals in 104 appearances for the club. The Portugal captain has now netted a remarkable 759 goals for club and country, and holds a plethora of individual records.

They include being the all-time top scorer for Real (450 goals) and Portugal (102), as well as the top scorer in Champions League history (134).

Meanwhile, AC Milan's impressive form means they can dream of winning a first Serie A title in a decade, according to Brahim Diaz.