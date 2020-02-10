Cristiano Ronaldo sets club scoring record, but Juventus still lose

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player to score in 10 successive Serie A games, but the champions fell to a shock 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona yesterday morning (Singapore time) .

Ronaldo - who turned 35 last week - broke through after 65 minutes to hit his 15th goal in 10 games and take his league tally to 20.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on the all-time Serie A record of scoring in 11 consecutive games held by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

But Juventus paid for defensive errors with Fabio Borini pulling Verona level with 14 minutes to go, before veteran striker Giampaolo Pazzini, 35, won the match for the promoted side from the penalty spot four minutes from time following a Leonardo Bonucci handball.

Juventus are three points ahead of Inter Milan, who have a chance to pull level when they take on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan in this morning's derby at the San Siro.

Yesterday's loss was Maurizio Sarri side's second in their last three matches.

He said: "We have to understand that winning is not a foregone conclusion