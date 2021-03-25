Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Juventus, says Nedved

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the club in the summer.

Talk of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return to Real Madrid has intensified recently, but Nedved says the 36-year-old Portuguese star will be staying in Turin.

"For me, Ronaldo can't be touched. He has a contract until June 30, 2022, and will stay. What happens after that remains to be seen," Nedved said in an interview with DAZN.

"Cristiano, both technically and in terms of image, pushed us towards the peak of football. On a technical level, you can't fault him. He's scored more than 100 goals in 120 games and he dragged us into the Champions League.

"We can criticise him - we all have to be open to criticism when we make a mistake - but to question his numbers and what he gives us in every game, for me, isn't fair."

Nedved also expressed his faith in coach Andrea Pirlo, despite the Italian's underwhelming debut season.

The Old Lady, who have won nine consecutive Serie A titles, are third in the table, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

They also crashed out of the Champions League after losing to Porto in the Round of 16.