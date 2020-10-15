Cristiano Ronaldo sunbathes in isolation, before jetting back to Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for Covid-19, left the Portuguese team camp near Lisbon yesterday to fly back to northern Italy on his private jet, local media reported.

The Juventus player's jet took off in the afternoon from the Tires airfield, in the outskirts of Lisbon, according to images broadcast by CMTV.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced on Tuesday that Ronaldo tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, the day after Portugal drew 0-0 with France in Paris and would not be in the squad for their Nations League match against Sweden in Lisbon this morning (Singapore time).

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad were "all negative" after tests on Tuesday, as was the France squad, according to the French Football Federation.

Ronaldo was "asymptomatic" and had been placed in isolation after the positive test at the national team's base in Oeiras, a suburb of Lisbon.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini said on Tuesday that he had spoken to the 35-year-old.

"He's fine and was sunbathing, he'll be back when he's ready," Chiellini said.

Last week, before the trip to France, two other Portuguese players tested positive, Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and Lille defender Jose Fonte.