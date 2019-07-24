Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charges in US

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face any charges over an alleged rape in Las Vegas a decade ago, after US prosecutors said on Monday they did not have enough evidence to proceed.

A district attorney in the state of Nevada said it would not prosecute the Portuguese footballer because it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that a sexual assault occurred.

Kathryn Mayorga, a former model, alleges that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward reached a financial settlement with her one year after the incident. He has always denied allegations of sexual assault, insisting their encounter was consensual.

The Clark County District Attorney's Office said it had received a report from Mayorga on June 13, 2009, reporting that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.