Cristiano Ronaldo's late winner sends Juventus top of Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a stoppage-time penalty, seconds after having a goal ruled out for offside, as Juventus finally broke down a 10-man Genoa to win 2-1 and go back to the top of Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Juve have 26 points from 10 games, one ahead of Inter Milan. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: Napoli 2 Atalanta 2, Lazio 4 Torino 0, Udinese 0 AS Roma 4