Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum: Next year, he will play for Sporting Lisbon

There are very few people who can tell Cristiano Ronaldo what to do, but his mum, Dolores Aveiro, insists she will try to convince her son to return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon this summer.

While Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this term, scoring his 100th Juventus goal in his side's 3-1 win at Sassuolo yesterday morning (Singapore time), his club could still finish outside the top four.

In contrast, the club where Ronaldo started his senior career, Sporting, clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 after beating Boavista on Tuesday, ending rivals Porto and Benfica's 19-year stranglehold on the championship.

Dolores Aveiro, an avid Sporting fan, made clear during the title celebrations that she would try to bring the Juventus forward back to the club.

"I'll talk to him (Cristiano) to bring him back," she said from her balcony while speaking to Sporting fans who had taken to the streets to celebrate.

"Next year, he will play in Alvalade (Sporting's stadium)."

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at the former champions, who are fifth in Serie A, one point behind Napoli with two games left.