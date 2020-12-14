Criticism drives Real Madrid to 2-0 derby win over leaders Atletico

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said they used the criticism thrown at them in recent weeks to their advantage in a 2-0 La Liga win over city rivals Atletico Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We have been hurt by some of the comments, but they have made us stronger," Zidane said after his side beat the league leaders with a Casemiro header and a strike from Dani Carvajal which came off the post and into the net off goalkeeper Jan Oblak for an own goal.

"The most important thing is that we believe in what we are doing. And today we proved that Real Madrid know how to play."

Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who was critical of himself and his players, added: "We played very badly, the coach did not have the lucidity to interpret the game better and the team did not do what was asked of them.