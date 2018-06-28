Croatia aim to emulate Class of '98

After breezing through one of the hardest groups at this World Cup, Croatia appear on course to rival the exploits of their Class of '98, who were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winners France.

Croatia secured a last-16 spot against Denmark after wrapping up top spot in Group D with a 2-1 win over Iceland, thanks to a slick second-half volley by Milan Badelj and a late strike by Ivan Perisic, sandwiching a penalty equaliser from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

They can now dream of going one better than their third-place finish in 1998, which marked their first participation in the World Cup Finals as an independent nation.

"We have to trust in our quality, we respect all our opponents but we don't concede that anyone is better than us,"said coach Zlatko Dalic.

Not surprisingly, their sparkle has come in midfield, where players such as Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic and Real Madrid's Luka Modric, both in their 30s, are savouring what could be their last shot at World Cup glory.

Modric has been one of the tournament's most outstanding players and was sublime in Croatia's 3-0 win over Argentina.

Crucially, though, the "old guard" has been backed up by a younger generation - players like Ante Rebic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic - all of whom play in Europe's top leagues.

Their younger legs have given Croatia a remarkable strength in depth.

Of the 23 players in the squad, 22 have been given playing time in Russia so far and it is a measure of how deep their talent pool is that reserve midfielder Milan Badelj was named Man-of-the-Match against Iceland.

FOCUS

"Now we can focus on preparations for the knockout stage," said Badelj. "This is a big new win for Croatia. There is no special celebration, let's go further, step by step through the tournament."

Croatia face a defensive Denmark side in the last 16 and it is a match that will test their ability to pry open a tight defence.

A win would take them to a quarter-final against either Spain or Russia.