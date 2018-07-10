Croatia aware of the danger that Sterling poses

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has identified Raheem Sterling as England's danger man in their World Cup semi-final on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Sterling was a key part of the Manchester City side that won the Premier League last season, but he has been less effective in England's charge to the last four for the first time since 1990.

Despite some disappointing early performances, England coach Gareth Southgate has kept faith with the 23-year-old. His speed was a constant threat to Sweden's defence in England's 2-0 quarter-final win on Saturday.

"I think Raheem Sterling is an important player because he is fast and dangerous alongside Harry Kane," Dalic said in a press conference on Sunday.

"I wouldn't say there are any glaring weaknesses since they are in the semi-finals; that says it all. They play very direct football, dangerous, fast and they are really good at set-pieces, and dangerous at corner kicks.