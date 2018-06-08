Croatia blessed with midfield gems

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

The Croatians were once the aesthetic underdogs, always entertaining, always worth watching in the hope of a major upset.

In the run-up to this World Cup, however, they turned into the underachievers.

Former coach Ante Cacic was fired just before the decisive play-off victory against Greece and with good reason.

World Cup qualification shouldn't go right to the wire when a nation is blessed with one of the most accomplished midfields in world football.

Like a who's who of intelligent playmakers, Real Madrid's Luka Modric, so masterful in the Champions League final, Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic all feed Juventus' Mario Mandzukic. Qualification should've been a cakewalk, rather than a laborious chore.

New coach Zlatko Dalic is expected to make the most of his household names, many of whom were in the team that defeated Spain in Euro 2016, and deal with a temperamental dressing room. If he keeps order in the camp and makes the most of Modric, the Croats will be confident of getting out of the group.