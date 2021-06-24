Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic hails skipper Luka Modric

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Luka Modric, after his captain scored a stunning goal in a 3-1 win over Scotland that secured their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

After losing to England and drawing with the Czech Republic, Croatia were under pressure in their final Group D game, but the 2018 World Cup finalists responded through goals from Modric, Nikola Vlasic and Ivan Perisic to finish second.

Modric's form had been called into question at the Euros, but the 35-year-old shaped a sensational finish into the corner of the net with the outside of his boot to make it 2-1 in the second half, putting his side on the path to victory.

Said Dalic: "We always expect that Luka is going to decline, he's going to lose his strength. He's the one that pulls the entire team along. He doesn't give up."

At 35 years and 286 days old, Modric became Croatia's oldest goalscorer at the Euros. He was also their youngest, scoring as a 22-year-old in 2008.

Croatia next face the Group E runners-up in Copenhagen on June 28. After a 23-year wait to qualify for a major tournament, Scotland's Euro 2020 experience lasted just eight days.

The Tartan Army will fondly remember frustrating England in a 0-0 draw at Wembley last Friday, but the gulf in class told in the end against Croatia.

Said Scotland coach Steve Clarke: "Tonight, we were against a team that are tournament hardened and who knew how to play the third game in the group - and we probably didn't.