Croatia to work on defending set-pieces: Modric

Fresh from another penalty shoot-out win, Croatia captain Luka Modric said his team would have to work on defending set-pieces ahead of their World Cup semi-final clash against England on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Eight of the Three Lions' 11 goals have come from set-pieces - the highest of any team since Portugal in 1966.

Croatia earned their shot at England after beating hosts Russia 4-3 on penalties after the match was tied 2-2 after extra-time as Denis Cheryshev and Mario Fernandes traded goals with Andrej Kramaric and Domagoj Vida.

Said Real Madrid star Modric: "We watched the (England) game today and saw how good they are from dead-ball situations.

"We will have to improve on our set-piece defending between now and Wednesday as we conceded from one at the end of the game today."

Former Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, meanwhile, said his country will be aiming to exploit England's weaknesses when they are not in possession.

"It's going to be a good game and I'm expecting us to do better against England because they are playing a little bit differently to Russia)," the former West Ham United boss said on British broadcaster ITV .

"They are more dangerous when they have the ball but they are more vulnerable when they don't have the ball.

"So, hopefully we are going to play the way we can."

Having played more conservative sides Denmark and Russia in the knockout stages, Croatia defender Dejan Lovren believes playing a big team will bring the best out of his side, pointing to the 3-0 group-stage win over Argentina.

"We enjoy playing against big teams as we showed against Argentina," said the Liverpool centre-back.

Despite their last two matches going the distance, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic insists his team will have plenty in the tank for the battle with England.

He said: "We have power left for England... It will be a battle again but I believe in us...

"They breezed past Sweden... They are young and alive, an attacking team."