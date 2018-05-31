Croatia's talented team must live up to expectations: Corluka

Croatia are determined to advance into the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time since 1998 when they went on to reach the semi-finals, stalwart defender Vedran Corluka said yesterday.

The Croats made group-stage exits in 2002, 2006 and 2014, after a talent-packed generation finished third in France 20 years ago, and Corluka is confident the present crop will finally live up to expectations.

The Croatian side are packed with stars such as playmaker Luka Modric, who just helped Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title, midfielder Ivan Rakitic, a part of Barcelona's domestic Double-winning team, and Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic.

"We are tired of being billed as a talented generation which keeps flattering to deceive," Corluka told the Croatian Football Association's website at the team's training camp in the coastal resort of Rovinj.

"We let ourselves and our fans down in every World Cup since the 1998 tournament, especially the last one.

"We have to focus on our strengths and use the good atmosphere in the dressing room as a platform."

Croatia open their Group D campaign against Nigeria, before turning their attention to Argentina and Iceland.

Four years ago, they made an early exit as defeats by hosts Brazil and Mexico cancelled out a 4-0 win over Cameroon.

The 32-year-old Corluka, who has made 97 international appearances, is one of five centre backs in coach Zlatko Dalic's provisional 24-man squad and is aware that he faces a battle to make the final cut as one of them is most likely to be axed.

"We all have different qualities," he said. "Some of us are quicker while others are stronger, but either way, the coach will make the right decision no matter who he picks for the Russia-bound squad.

"The most frequent partnership I've had was with Domagoj Vida, but I'd be just as comfortable with Dejan Lovren - who proved his worth after an excellent season at Liverpool capped by playing well in the Champions League final."

Croatia will play warm-up games against Brazil at Anfield on Sunday, when Neymar is slated to make his return following a foot surgery, and against Senegal on home soil in Osijek five days later.

Corluka believes the Brazil match is a good barometer of Croatia's potential to make an impact in Russia.

"We will leave nothing in the tank when we face Brazil because there is no other way against an opponent of their calibre," he said.

"Then we can start thinking about Nigeria and Argentina, our opening rivals.