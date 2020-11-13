Croatia’s Vida informed of Covid-19 positive test at half-time

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida was informed that he tested positive for Covid-19 after playing the first half of a friendly with Turkey in Istanbul yesterday morning (Singapore time), the Croatian football federation (HNS) said.

All the Croatia squad and staff members tested negative on Monday, but additional testing was carried out on Wednesday morning ahead of Sunday morning's Nations League match with Sweden, HNS said.

The Croatia team's medical service received initial information on "one potentially positive result" during half-time of the Turkey match.

Doctors isolated the player while the suspicious result was retested and confirmation came that he was positive.

Vida, the 31-year-old World Cup finalist who plays for Turkish club Besiktas, will "spend the next few days in self-isolation in Istanbul", HNS said.

He is set to miss the Sweden game and the Nations League fixture against Portugal on Wednesday morning.

Croatia added that another member of their delegation had tested positive, but was not in contact with the team or staff.