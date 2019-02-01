Crucial week in title race for Man City

Handed a lifeline by Liverpool's failure to beat Leicester City, Manchester City begin a crucial week in the English Premier League title race when they host Arsenal at the Etihad on Monday morning (Singapore time).

City's shock 2-1 defeat at struggling Newcastle United on Tuesday offered Liverpool the chance to open up a seven-point lead but Juergen Klopp's side could manage only a point with a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester 24 hours later.

Table Caption MAN CITY ARSENAL

If City defeat Arsenal, the Reds' five-point lead would be cut to just two before they play West Ham next Tuesday.

That is the first of three key matches in seven days for the defending champions, who travel to Everton on Thursday morning for a re-arranged fixture and then host Chelsea four days later.

"The next week or so will be tough with Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea. I know the challenge is big. If we want to go up as a club we have to accept that challenge," said manager Pep Guardiola.

While Liverpool have the upper hand in the race, 14 games remain and as the midweek round of fixtures showed, there could be many twists and turns to come.