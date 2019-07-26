Crystal Palace sign Jordan Ayew on three-year deal

Crystal Palace have signed Ghana international forward Jordan Ayew on a three-year deal from Championship club Swansea City following a season-long loan spell, the English Premier League side said yesterday.

British media said the deal for the 27-year-old was around £2.5 million (S$4.3m) including add-ons.

Ayew, who recently helped Ghana reach the last 16 in the African Nations Cup, is the second summer signing for Palace after the arrival of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.