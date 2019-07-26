Crystal Palace sign Jordan Ayew on three-year deal
Crystal Palace have signed Ghana international forward Jordan Ayew on a three-year deal from Championship club Swansea City following a season-long loan spell, the English Premier League side said yesterday.
British media said the deal for the 27-year-old was around £2.5 million (S$4.3m) including add-ons.
Ayew, who recently helped Ghana reach the last 16 in the African Nations Cup, is the second summer signing for Palace after the arrival of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.
Palace begin their new season against Everton at Selhurst Park on Aug 10. - REUTERS
