Czech striker Vydra targets Maguire as England’s weak link

England will be without centre-back John Stones when they start their European Championship qualification campaign tomorrow morning (Singapore time), giving Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra hope that they can surprise the hosts.

With Stones out, Leicester City's Harry Maguire is likely to partner either Everton's Michael Keane or Vydra's Burnley teammate James Tarkowski in central defence.

EURO 2020 QUALIFIER, GROUP A ENGLAND CZECH REPUBLIC

Vydra believes they can exploit a perceived weakness by targeting Maguire, something they did when Burnley faced Leicester in the English Premier League last Saturday, leading to Maguire's sending-off early on.

"(England's) attack is very strong. Defence, I don't say it's not strong as well, but it's not as strong as the attack," Vydra said.

"For example, Maguire. We talked about him at Burnley before we played Leicester.

"In some moments, it seems he doesn't know what's happening behind him, that's why he got a red card after five minutes in the match against Burnley."

Stones was not the only withdrawal from Gareth Southgate's squad. His Manchester City teammate Fabian Delph, Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester United's Luke Shaw had pulled out earlier.

Yesterday, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold also left the Three Lions camp due to a back injury.

Following the spate of withdrawals, youngsters such as Chelsea's 18-year-old forward Callum Hudson-Odoi were called up as replacements.

FRESH FEEL

With other promising youngsters such as Jadon Sancho, 18, and Declan Rice, 20, also in the ranks, midfielder Jordan Henderson is enjoying the fresh feel to a group that play without fear.

He said: "It's good for England because I can see in a few years we are going to have big, big players.

"It's up to me to try and help them when they come here and perform and feel comfortable around the lads and the squad, to go out in a game and do what they do for their clubs."

Vydra said the Czechs have a plan to stop England's passing game by snapping into tackles and denying their opponents time on the ball.

"(England) like to hold the ball, so we have to be close to them," he said.