Czechs capitalise on de Ligt dismissal to upset Dutch
Reduced to 10 men, the Netherlands crashed out of Euro 2020 this morning (Singapore time), losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.
The Dutch, who made it past the group stage with a 100 per cent record, had been on the front foot until a sequence of events turned the round of 16 match on its head.
|NETHERLANDS
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|0
|2
|(Tomas Holes 68, Patrik Schick 80)
In the 52nd minute, Donyell Malen raced clean through on goal after a cute flick by Memphis Depay, but Tomas Vaclik foiled him as he tried to round the Czech goalkeeper.
A minute later, Matthijs de Ligt deliberately handled the ball outside the box under pressure from Patrik Schick and was shown a straight red.
With the Czechs in the ascendancy, Tomas Holes powered a header home from a set-piece in the 68th minute before Patrik Schick converted a cross past Maarten Stekelenburg for his fourth goal of the tournament.
The Czechs will meet Denmark in the quarter-finals.
