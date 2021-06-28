Czechs capitalise on de Ligt dismissal to upset Dutch

Tomas Holes (far left) heads the Czech Republic into the lead against the Netherlands.

Reduced to 10 men, the Netherlands crashed out of Euro 2020 this morning (Singapore time), losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

The Dutch, who made it past the group stage with a 100 per cent record, had been on the front foot until a sequence of events turned the round of 16 match on its head.

Euro 2020 NETHERLANDS CZECH REPUBLIC 0 2 (Tomas Holes 68, Patrik Schick 80)

In the 52nd minute, Donyell Malen raced clean through on goal after a cute flick by Memphis Depay, but Tomas Vaclik foiled him as he tried to round the Czech goalkeeper.

A minute later, Matthijs de Ligt deliberately handled the ball outside the box under pressure from Patrik Schick and was shown a straight red.

With the Czechs in the ascendancy, Tomas Holes powered a header home from a set-piece in the 68th minute before Patrik Schick converted a cross past Maarten Stekelenburg for his fourth goal of the tournament.

The Czechs will meet Denmark in the quarter-finals.