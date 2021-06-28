Football

Czechs capitalise on de Ligt dismissal to upset Dutch

Tomas Holes (far left) heads the Czech Republic into the lead against the Netherlands. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 28, 2021 06:00 am

Reduced to 10 men, the Netherlands crashed out of Euro 2020 this morning (Singapore time), losing 2-0 to the Czech Republic at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

The Dutch, who made it past the group stage with a 100 per cent record, had been on the front foot until a sequence of events turned the round of 16 match on its head.

In the 52nd minute, Donyell Malen raced clean through on goal after a cute flick by Memphis Depay, but Tomas Vaclik foiled him as he tried to round the Czech goalkeeper.

A minute later, Matthijs de Ligt deliberately handled the ball outside the box under pressure from Patrik Schick and was shown a straight red.

With the Czechs in the ascendancy, Tomas Holes powered a header home from a set-piece in the 68th minute before Patrik Schick converted a cross past Maarten Stekelenburg for his fourth goal of the tournament.

The Czechs will meet Denmark in the quarter-finals.

