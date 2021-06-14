Czechs still stung by Ondrej Kudela’s absence

Scotland's first match at a major tournament for 23 years is laced with acrimony for the Czech Republic, who travel to Hampden Park tonight for their Euro 2020 Group D clash having been forced into a last-minute change of training camp and the absence of suspended defender Ondrej Kudela.

Kudela was hit with a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara when Slavia Prague visited Scotland in the Europa League last 16 in March.

The widespread condemnation of Kudela in Britain has not been reflected in his homeland, where Slavia and many of his international teammates have stood by the 34-year-old and claimed there was a lack of evidence against him.

"I fight for Ondra all the time," Tomas Soucek, who starred in the English Premier League for West Ham United this season, told Czech publication Idnes.

"I believe that he did not tell him anything racist, there was no evidence, but a lot of people on the islands (the UK) condemned him and he received a severe sentence.