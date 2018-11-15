Dalic eyes revenge against Spain

Having finally shaken off their World Cup hangover, 2018 finalists Croatia are aiming for their first Nations League victory when they face Spain tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the side who inflicted a 6-0 drubbing on them in September.

Coach Zlatko Dalic has named a 25-man squad, including three new faces, to face Spain at Zagreb's Maksimir Stadium and England on Sunday at Wembley.

NATIONS LEAGUE A, GROUP 4 CROATIA SPAIN

Croatia, a country of 4.2 million people, reached the World Cup final for the first time in Russia - inspired by playmaker Luka Modric - and, despite losing 4-2 to France, Dalic and his players were welcomed home as heroes.

But only two months later "Vatreni" - Croatian for "Fiery Ones" - suffered humiliation at the hands of Spain in their first Nations League match.

They improved to draw 0-0 with England in a rematch of the World Cup semi-final, but the game was played in eerie silence at an empty stadium in Rijeka.

Uefa banned fans from the game over the carving of a swastika into a pitch during a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy. That was just the latest in a litany of offences for racism that has seen Croatia consistently punished.

Because of the lockout against England, tomorrow's match will be Modric's first in front of his home fans since the World Cup.

After a superb year that landed him the Fifa Player of the Year award, the Real Madrid star was nearing full fitness, said the 52-year-old Dalic.

Dalic, who repeatedly stressed that his main goal was to qualify for Euro 2020, said his Croatia team were motivated by a desire for revenge.

"The match, our approach and our fitness will be completely different" compared to the demolition by Spain, he told a press conference.