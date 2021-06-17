Danes aim to call on the 12th man in emotional game against Belgium

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said yesterday that he is preparing for an emotional return to Copenhagen's Parken Stadium to take on Belgium after the traumatic scenes of Christian Eriksen's collapse.

Playmaker Eriksen had to be revived on the Parken pitch by medics, after suffering cardiac arrest near half-time of the Danes' 1-0 loss to Finland last Saturday.

They face Group B leaders Belgium today, hoping to kick-start their Euro 2020 campaign in what Hjulmand believes will be a fraught affair.

"It will be very emotional to return to the Parken, we expect to have incredible support from our fans and from the whole country," Hjulmand said."We have to be ready for that and use this energy in a positive way.

ERIKSEN'S NEARBY

"What's crazy is that the hospital where Christian is staying is not far from the stadium. He can see the stadium and he might even be able to hear everything that is happening there."

If Eriksen hears anything, it will be a passionate crowd of some 25,000 fans roaring Denmark on against the world's top-ranked side, who started their tournament with a 3-0 thrashing of Russia.

"We're going to take advantage of that (the crowd), we're going to use that extra motivation to our advantage," said Hjulmand on fans, who are often referred to as the 12th man.

"We have to play our best game, and we have to be very good individually, and that's what we're going to try and do."

Denmark's players have been offered the chance to visit the stadium again in order to give them time to process their emotions, but they will not train there, deviating from the usual practice before a game.

With Russia defeating Finland 1-0 yesterday, Denmark will need to get a result against Belgium in order to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Key to stopping the rampant Belgians will be keeping a tight leash on Romelu Lukaku, who opened the tournament with an impressive brace against Russia on Saturday.

"It's difficult to stop Lukaku once he has the ball. The best thing to do to stop him is to make sure he doesn't receive the ball," said Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney. "We know they are a strong side with great players...

"It's a team with a clear philosophy... but it's not impossible to stop them."