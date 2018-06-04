Danes, Swedes play to goalless stalemate

Striker Isaac Kiese-Thelin spooned a late shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy as his Sweden side were held to a goalless draw by Denmark in a friendly at the Friends Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With Christian Eriksen at home in Denmark with his partner as they await the birth of their first child, Michael Krohn-Dehli was given the role of playmaker but he was well-shackled by the hosts' defence.