Football

Danes, Swedes play to goalless stalemate

Jun 04, 2018 06:00 am

Striker Isaac Kiese-Thelin spooned a late shot over the bar with the goal at his mercy as his Sweden side were held to a goalless draw by Denmark in a friendly at the Friends Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With Christian Eriksen at home in Denmark with his partner as they await the birth of their first child, Michael Krohn-Dehli was given the role of playmaker but he was well-shackled by the hosts' defence.

Denmark kick off their Group C campaign against Peru on June 16. Two days later, Sweden face South Korea in their Group F opener. - REUTERS

