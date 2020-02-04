Daniel keeps Maldini flag flying at AC Milan

Daniel Maldini, 18, continued his family's long association with AC Milan, when he made his league debut on Sunday to follow in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare.

The attacking midfielder came on in stoppage time of Milan's 1-1 home draw with Hellas Verona at the San Siro.

"It was a dream, a shame about the result," Maldini said. "We hope to bring home the three points next game."

Paolo, Milan's technical director, played a Serie A record 647 games for the club and lifted seven league titles and five Champions League trophies before retiring in 2009.

Former club captain Cesare, who died in 2016, won four league titles and the European Cup in 12 seasons as a player.

He also had two spells as manager.

Daniel's older brother Christian, 23, also represented Milan at youth level.

Christian now plays as a defender in the Italian fourth-tier with SSD Pro Sesto.

At local rivals Inter Milan, 17-year-old Filip Stankovic, son of club great Dejan, received his first call-up to the first team when he was named on the bench for their 2-0 win at Udinese.

Dejan, a former Serbia midfielder, won the 2010 Champions League and five Serie A titles with the Italian giants.