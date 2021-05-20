Daniel Levy: We lost sight of Tottenham’s DNA

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy admitted he lost sight of the club's "DNA" after a backlash from fans over the club's role in the failed European Super League project.

Levy and the club's owners have also been criticised for charging £60 (S$113.2) for tickets for this morning's (Singapore time) clash against Aston Villa, while some London rivals are charging half that price as all 20 English Premier League clubs enjoy one home match with doors reopened this week.

"As a club, we have been so focused on delivering the stadium and dealing with the impact of the pandemic, that I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what's truly in our DNA," Levy said in his programme notes.