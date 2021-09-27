Daniel Maldini scores for AC Milan to continue family tradition

One of Italian football's most famous names returned to a Serie A scoresheet, when Daniel Maldini netted in a 2-1 win for AC Milan over Spezia on his first league start for the club yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 19-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare, two Milan greats, by scoring in the Italian top flight with a 48th-minute header at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

Paolo, now Milan's technical director, was in the stands to celebrate his son's achievement.

"Daniel has talent, technique, he reads the game well and knows how to integrate himself," Milan coach Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

Spezia levelled with Daniele Verde's deflected strike, but substitute Brahim Diaz made it 2-1 with a late goal to help Milan climb to first place, one point ahead of Napoli, who faced Cagliari this morning.