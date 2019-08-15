Danilo: I came to Juventus to play with Cristiano Ronaldo again

Brazilian fullback Danilo said yesterday that the chance to play alongside former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo again had been a motivating factor in his move to Juventus.

The 28-year-old joined the Italian champions from Manchester City with Portuguese international right-back Joao Cancelo heading in the opposition direction.

"I spoke to Ronaldo before coming here," Danilo told a press conference in Turin.

"He spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation."

The Brazilian won two Champions League titles alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at Real Madrid before moving to England.

"I jokingly said to him that I wanted to take the No. 7 jersey, but it was already taken," added Danilo, who will wear the No. 13 shirt.

He was part of the City squad that won five domestic trophies in the past two seasons, but has played second fiddle to Kyle Walker at right-back.

And he believes the move to Italy to play under former Napoli and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has come at the right time.

"Sarri has a very particular style, he likes to command play. We saw him in England with Chelsea and also Napoli.

"It is always difficult to play against his teams but it has a style of play that I like.

"Sarri and (Pep) Guardiola are similar in style and for what they ask during the game, they both love to control the game and, for me, it is a very positive thing.

"There were already discussions with Juventus in the past, but I believe that this is the right moment to be here."

Danilo also warned that the Champions League must not become an obsession as Juventus chase a first European title since 1996.