Danish side Midtjylland plan drive-in ‘viewers’ for their matches

Danish side FC Midtjylland have installed giant screens in the parking lot of their MCH Arena, to allow fans to watch matches from their cars when the Superliga resumes following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In what the league leaders described as the best possible alternative to a full stadium, players inside the empty facility will also feel the presence of 10,000 fans with live footage of the car park screened inside the venue.

"We're working hard to create the best possible experience," Midtjylland's marketing director Preben Rokkjaer was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The coronavirus does not change that, it just provides some other pre-conditions."

The club said more than 2,000 of their 12,000 parking spaces will be opened up around the stadium and fans will also be able to access TV commentary through their car radios.