Danish support gives us wings: Coach Kasper Hjulmand

Thomas Delaney gives Denmark the lead against the Czech Republic with a header after just five minutes.

Denmark are flying on the "wings" of support back home, said coach Kasper Hjulmand after their fairy-tale run at Euro 2020 continued with a 2-1 quarter-final win over the Czech Republic in Baku.

First-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg yesterday morning (Singapore time) were enough for the Danes to set up a Wembley semi-final with England, despite a second-half rally from the Czechs, inspired by Patrik Schick's fifth goal of the tournament.

The Danes have now scored 10 goals in winning their last three matches after starting the tournament with two defeats, the first amid shocking circumstances when Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch.

"We won some games comfortably, 4-1 and 4-0, but this is also a way of winning a football game," said Hjulmand. "I'm very proud to be in the semi-finals with this team.

"The wings people gave us is very important. We are very proud to give something back to Denmark and the people watching from home."

Three weeks on from Eriksen's collapse, Denmark are dreaming of a repeat of 1992, when they won the European Championship.

The Inter Milan midfielder was able to leave hospital after less than a week with a defibrillator fitted in his chest, but on the field, Denmark have survived the loss of their star.

"He's still a big part of this team and a big part of our road to Wembley," added Hjulmand on Eriksen. "That team is not something we built overnight, he has been part of the team for a very long time.

"I wish he was here. I'm sending a lot of greetings to him and he's a big part of this result."

The Danes took the lead after just five minutes when Delaney was left completely unmarked to head home Jens Stryger Larsen's corner.

THREAT

Denmark then sat back but were always a threat on the break and Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik twice had to deny Mikkel Damsgaard.

Vaclik was powerless three minutes before half-time when Joakim Maehle added another assist to his fine tournament with a teasing cross with the outside of his right foot that Dolberg smashed home from close range.

The Czechs' two half-time substitutions proved to be fruitful when Schick halved the lead inside four minutes to join Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament's top scorer, but they soon ran out of gas.

Despite their exit, Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy felt the tournament was a success.