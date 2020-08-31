Danny Murphy: Arsenal could be dark horses for top-four spot

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy believes Arsenal could be dark horses for a top-four spot next season after their penalty shoot-out win over English champions Liverpool in the Community Shield yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with the Gunners winning 5-4 on penalties.

Murphy wrote in his Daily Mail column: "If they can add a few more signings, I think Arsenal can be dark horses for the top four... Willian is a terrific signing, with his experience and winning mentality. Gabriel Magalhaes, the centre-back from Lille is nearly over the line.

"If they can get Dani Ceballos back on loan - their best player at the end of last season - and sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid... I think they have a squad to challenge Chelsea and Manchester United for the Champions League places."

Ex-Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown is particularly excited about Gabriel. He said on BT Sport: "I saw him play against Chelsea for Lille last season. A magnificent player, I think he's the future, he sees danger and he's a leader."