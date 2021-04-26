Darmian strikes for Inter again as they close in on title
Matteo Darmian was Inter Milan's unlikely saviour once again as the defender came off the bench to score in a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona yesterday, moving Antonio Conte's side a step closer to the Serie A title.
The runaway league leaders were heading for a third straight draw until the wing-back fired home in the 76th minute, his second winner this month after scoring against Cagliari on April 11.
With five games left, Inter are 13 points clear of second-placed AC Milan as they close in on their first league title since 2010.
Juventus are third, also 13 points behind Inter after a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina. - REUTERS
