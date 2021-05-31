Data analytics drive Brentford's rise to EPL

Brentford players giving manager Thomas Frank a lift after their victory in last Saturday's promotion play-off against Swansea.

English Championship side Brentford's "Moneyball" approach - using data analytics to unearth talent missed by usual scouting methods - have borne fruit last Saturday as the Bees sealed their place in the English top flight for the first time in 74 years.

Striker Ivan Toney, who has had a remarkable 33-goal season, is a prime example of that policy.

The 25-year-old Englishman scored the first goal via a 10th-minute penalty in Saturday's 2-0 win over Swansea in the promotion play-off to the English Premier League - branded the richest game in club football.

Toney was signed last year for £5 million (S$9.4m) from third-tier side Peterborough United to replace Ollie Watkins, who joined Aston Villa for £33 million, having cost just £1.8 million.

Having failed to make the breakthrough at Newcastle United, Toney, who also spent much of his career out on loan, was ecstatic after the Wembley showpiece.

He said: "We fully deserved it. I'm in the Premier League with the best bunch of boys."

Using data analysis, the unfashionable London side has also identified many talents that had slipped under the radar.

Besides Watkins, they also signed players such as Neal Maupay and Said Benrahma, who were also sold for big profits to EPL clubs.

That has helped the small club to punch above their weight and operate competitively.

The analytical ways of club owner Matthew Benham - a former professional gambler and ex-Bank of America employee - have drawn comparisons with Billy Beane, the former US baseballer who devised a similar model with California's Oakland Athletics.

Beane's story was retold in the 2003 book "Moneyball".

Benham had already demonstrated the efficiency of his ways with FC Midtjylland, who won the Danish top flight three times since he took over in 2014, two years after he became Brentford's majority shareholder.

Victory on Saturday will earn them at least £170 million in EPL income. It also erased painful memories of nine play-off failures for Brentford, including in last season's final against Fulham.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank had steered his team to a 21-match unbeaten run earlier in the season, but a dip in form scuppered their automatic promotion chances, with Norwich City and Watford finishing in the top two places instead.

But the Bees ended the season strongly and, after overcoming Bournemouth in the play-off semi-final, were not about to let promotion slip through their fingers again.

"I don't know how to describe it," said Frank. "Last season, I thought we deserved to go up but we didn't and that's football. This group of players is incredible.