David Alaba: I’d wanted to join Real Madrid for some time

David Alaba described his move to Real Madrid as a dream come true and said the decision to move to Spain had been made some time ago.

The Austrian international, 28, signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid last Friday, joining on a free transfer after spending more than a decade with Bayern Munich.

"This is a dream come true for me personally," Alaba said as Austria continued their preparations for the European Championship at their training camp in Bad Tatzmannsdorf.

"It is a team at the top in football history. That's something special."

The versatile defender, who left Bayern after 13 years and 10 Bundesliga titles, said he had decided on Real some time ago, with only details sorted in recent weeks.

"I talked to a few clubs, but for me personally Real Madrid have always been at the top of the list. I knew from the start that when I left Bayern, I was going in that direction."

The announcement of Alaba's signing came a day after the departure of coach Zinedine Zidane, but Alaba believes the club have the situation under control.

Having settled on his club future, Alaba can now focus on Austria's Euro campaign.