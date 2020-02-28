David Beckham fancies Ronaldo-Messi partnership at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are potential targets for Inter Miami, co-owner David Beckham said on Wednesday, underscoring his team's ambition as they prepare to make their Major League Soccer (MLS) debut this weekend.

"We really believe in the roster we have," said Beckham, whose Inter Miami will take on Los Angeles FC in their first MLS regular-season game on Monday morning (Singapore time).

"But, if we have the opportunity to bring in big-name players from Europe, we will do that.

"Every team in the world would want Messi and Ronaldo in their teams... So that's what we will try to do...we're lucky to have a group that has that vision and wants to succeed, and has that competitiveness where we want the best players."

It has been more than 13 years since Beckham signed with the Los Angeles Galaxy and, as part of that deal, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was given the chance to buy into an MLS franchise at a reduced price.

In 2013, it was announced Beckham would take up his option and put a team in Miami. But, as disputes over stadium sites and local resistance dragged on, it seemed as if the idea of a South Florida franchise was doomed.

"I must admit over the seven years, there were moments where I doubted this was going to happen," the 44-year-old Englishman said.

FRUSTRATIONS

"There were many frustrations. But there wasn't a moment where I was going to walk away, even though there were times it seemed this was not going to happen.

"There never was one moment when I thought Miami was not the right place."

After all the clubs, all the Champions League and World Cup matches he played in, Beckham said the hardest thing he has ever done was become the owner of a MLS franchise and getting Inter Miami on the pitch.

"Without a doubt, it has been the hardest thing to get it up and running," he said.

"It was a real challenge, but one that I knew that was going to happen. Eventually, my stubbornness would get me there.