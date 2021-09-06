Football

David Beckham’s son Romeo signs pro deal

Sep 06, 2021 06:00 am

The son of former England star David Beckham has signed his first professional football contract at the age of 19.

Romeo Beckham has reportedly inked a deal with Fort Lauderdale CF of USL League One, which is the third tier of United States soccer below MLS and the USL Championship.

Fort Lauderdale CF is a reserve team for the MLS's Inter Miami CF, which is owned by David.

Romeo could make his Fort Lauderdale CF debut as early as this Saturday.

He will become teammates with Harvey Neville, the 19-year-old son of Inter Miami CF head coach Phil Neville, a former Manchester United teammate of David. - REUTERS

