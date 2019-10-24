David de Gea, Paul Pogba out of Man United’s clash with Partizan

David de Gea and Paul Pogba were both left out of Manchester United's squad that travelled to Partizan Belgrade for their Europa League Group L clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

EUROPA LEAGUE, GROUP L PARTIZAN BELGRADE MAN UNITED

The duo had also missed yesterday's training session.

De Gea suffered an injury scare while on international duty with Spain last week, appearing to hurt his hamstring in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sweden, but was able to play in Sunday's 1-1 English Premier League draw with Liverpool.

It now appears that the shotstopper is being rested for Monday morning's EPL clash away to Norwich City.

Pogba also sat out the day's workout, having missed United's last three matches with an ankle injury.

The Frenchman spent part of the international break working on his recuperation in Dubai and is in a race against time to be fit for Monday, Sky Sports reported.

Also missing the trip to Serbia are Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly. However, Jesse Lingard is in line for a return.

United, who have not won an away game this season, embark on a run of four consecutive away games with a lengthy injury list, but Partizan coach Savo Milosevic believes the Red Devils are still a top side.

"Man United are a top team even if they are having a rough patch and we are likely to face many of the problems our cross-town rivals Red Star Belgrade encountered in the 5-0 Champions League drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur," Milosevic said, referring to yesterday morning's match in London.

"We have the utmost respect for United, but we don't fear them. We will try to play our best football."

On the issue of racism, the former Aston Villa striker added: "I expect sportsmanlike support from our fans...

"It should be a feast for everyone... It's going to be a great atmosphere as we face one of the world's best clubs."