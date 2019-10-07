David Luiz's header sends Arsenal up to third

Arsenal moved up to third in the English Premier League standings after David Luiz scored his first goal for the club in a nervy 1-0 home win over Bournemouth last night as the visitors missed a flurry of chances to level in the second half.

The former Chelsea defender darted across the area undetected to glance a Nicolas Pepe corner into the far corner to give Arsenal the lead in the ninth minute, reported Reuters.

EPL ARSENAL BOURNEMOUTH 1 0

Arsenal's record signing Pepe came close to doubling their lead with a shot that just missed the top corner, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also saw a shot from distance flash just wide in the first half.

Bournemouth, who were beaten 5-1 on their last trip to the Emirates Stadium, produced a cagey display in the first period although they nearly equalised when Dominic Solanke narrowly missed the target with a header from a free-kick.

They showed far more ambition in the second half while Arsenal lost focus but failed to take their chances.

Callum Wilson misplaced a pass in the area after rounding Bernd Leno and later saw a shot tipped over by the German goalkeeper.

Wilson missed two further chances in the closing stages.

Steve Cook also headed over from a corner as Arsenal somehow clung on for the victory, moving above Leicester City into third on 15 points, nine behind leaders Liverpool after eight games.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe told the BBC: "I'm disappointed with the first half, we were a little bit too passive and didn't dominate our style on them.

"We were second best for long periods.

"But you saw the other side in the second half, as bad as we were in the first half, we were good in the second.

"We dominated possession and deserved a point, we did well enough and had good enough chances.

"It didn't quite happen but I'm pleased with the reaction to the first half."