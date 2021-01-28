David Moyes: Fourth-placed West Ham yet to realise full potential

West Ham United may have surprised many with their strong showings in the English Premier League this season but manager David Moyes warned they have yet to realise their full potential.

The Hammers' 3-2 win over Crystal Palace yesterday morning (Singapore time) was their sixth successive victory in all competitions and lifted them into fourth place in the table and a Champions League spot.

Moyes has been in the game long enough to know that dream may not be realised - their best-ever EPL showing was fifth in 1999 - but is justifiably proud of turning around their fortunes.

When he returned for a second spell in December 2019, they were just a point above the relegation zone.

Their next challenge is hosting out-of-sorts champions Liverpool next Monday morning.

"We are getting better and we are an improved team, but I think we are not scratching the surface yet," said Moyes.

"I think we have so much more we can give.

"Part of a manager's job is to raise expectations at your football club but I will not try and be stupid because West Ham have done it too often and maybe got it wrong.

"I am going to be a bit more steady and sensible, if I can."

The Hammers suffered an early setback when Wilfried Zaha put Palace in front after just three minutes at Selhurst Park.

But the stronger mentality that Moyes has fostered in West Ham this season showed as Tomas Soucek struck twice in 16 minutes to turn the game around. Only Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes has scored more EPL goals from midfield than the Czech since he joined a year ago.